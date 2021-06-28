Priyamani continues to win hearts as Suchi in Amazon Prime Video’s The Family Man. While the actress has made a name for herself in the entertainment world owing to her immense talent, not many of you may know she has a cousin too in the industry. And this cousin is none other than the talented Bollywood star Vidya Balan.

Advertisement

During different media interactions, the South beauty has spoken about her connection to The Dirty Picture actress and even shared deets on their equation. Read on to know all she had to say about her second cousin below.

Advertisement

Priyamani has spoken about her relationship with Vidya Balan on a number of different occasions. During a conversation with BehindWoods in 2010, The Family Man actress, while talking about their relationship, said, “We don’t meet as often as our parents do. I’m very proud that she’s family, and I wish her a great career.”

Soon after that, while promoting her film Rakta Charitra II (directed by Ram Gopal Varma), Priyamani spoke about her equation with Vidya Balan. She said, “Yes, we’re second cousins. We haven’t been in touch on a personal level — not to her, but I’m in touch with her father. Whenever I come to Mumbai, I make it a point to call her dad. If possible, I would love to meet Vidya someday, because being cousins is a secondary thing, but as an actor, I’m extremely proud of her, and with the body of work that she’s done, she’s a fabulous actor.”

While many like using a family name to move ahead in any industry, the same is not true for TFM star. In a 2012 interview with Deccan Chronicle, Priyamani spoke about not taking tips from her cousin on whether to sign films or note. She said, “I don’t need to take tips from my second cousin about which films to sign or not. I’m too independent to seek her advice. I may get more mileage if I bounce Vidya’s name in the Mumbai media, but I am totally averse to that idea. Some people may boast about their links to climb up the ladder but I’m not like that. Nothing can replace talent.”

We should say that acting is something that runs strong in this family as both Priyamani and Vidya Balan are recipients of the National Film Award. While The Family Man actress won hers for Paruthiveeran (2006), the Sherni actress was bestowed the same in 2011 for her part in The Dirty Picture.

Must Read: Scam 1992 Director Hansal Mehta Teams Up With Bhushan Kumar & Anubhav Sinha For An Action-Commercial Thriller

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube