Nepotism in Bollywood is much talked about ever since Kangana Ranaut evoked the topic during Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan. Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise added further to the furore over the prevalent Nepotism in the industry. Manoj Bajpayee, who is one of the established stars in the industry, once opened up about the controversial topic.

Sushant died by suicide at the age of 34. There came many reports, rumours leading to debates on the social media that he took the extreme step after he didn’t get due to the Nepotism in Bollywood. His fans picked up the pitchforks against powerful filmmakers, including Karan Johar, monopolistic film studios, and star kids.

Manoj Bajpayee, who is an outsider, has made it big in the movies. He is one of the most reliable actors in the film industry and his recent The Family Man series has become a huge hit on OTT. The talented actor once spoke about Nepotism while promoting his movie Sarkar 3.

He said, “Nepotism is there everywhere. In Corporate, the chairman will not vacate his chair for the best of the guy in the office. He will always give it to his son or the daughter. A seth in a jewelry shop will not give his Galla to his salesman who is working behind the counter. Maybe he is as honest as Shri Raja Harishchandra but he (owner) will not give the counter to him (Salesman). But that should not stop us from having a big dream. What we should do is that be prepared with the skill and craft. We should work very hard on ourselves not taking any day for granted, anything for granted. Then only you can fight against it (Nepotism). This going to be there. It will always be faced by the newcomers. So you can only fight with your own skill, with your own craft, with your own hard work.”

Manoj Bajpayee further added, “It is all right when they (star kids) get the chance very easily. They get the second chance very easily, They get the third chance easily, but that doesn’t make sure that they always are getting chances. So who will get the chance? The person who is very, very lucky and the person who has the skill and the craft.”

