Radhe Box Office: Ending Its Run In Aurangabad, Here's The Grand Total Of Salman Khan Starrer!

Radhe Box Office: Releasing in just a handful of cinema halls across the country, Salman Khan’s Eid Actioner is on the verge of ending its limited run on the ticket windows. Initiating its run with three theatres in the first week, the film added more shows in subsequent weeks.

Post its stint in Tripura, a couple of theatres in Malegaon & Aurangabad also put up few shows for the Salman Khan fans. Crossing the 1 lakh mark recently, the film witnessed an end in Aurangabad this week, playing two shows/day.

Due to the new restrictions by the Maharashtra Government fighting against the Delta version of Covid, Radhe has been taken down from the only theatre it was playing in Aurangabad. A local source close to Bollywood Hungama reported, “There was some confusion in Aurangabad as to when the new rule came into force. It was said that the rule would apply from Saturday, June 26. Hence, Khinvasara Cineplex didn’t play the 3:00 pm show.”

It also adds, “Then, when it became clear that the rule would come into effect from Monday, they played the 6:15 pm show. But due to the confusion and sudden fear among the people over the Delta Plus variant, only eight viewers turned up for the evening show.” Around 16 reports were booked for viewing on June 27th, Sunday.

In the same report, another insider added, “The fact that 26 viewers turned up on Friday shows that viewers were ready to watch Salman Khan’s Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai with the same gusto as the last two weeks. But the fear and rumours played spoilsport. If Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai had continued playing at Khinvasara for the whole week, I am sure it would have had decent collections.”

Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai now stands at the grand total of around 1.20 lakhs, and this will be the end of the film in Aurangabad. What do you think of the same? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

