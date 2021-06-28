Race is one of the most successful and popular franchises in Bollywood. The last instalment of the popular franchise featured Salman Khan in the lead. Now the latest report reveals that Race 4 is in the works. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Salman Khan starrer Race 3 was released in 2018. The Remo D’Souza helmed action thriller also starred Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala. The film, which was considered to be a reboot of the 2008 original film, received highly negative reviews.

Advertisement

According to Pinkvilla, Race 4 is currently in the scripting stage and it is being written by Shiraz Ahmed. A source close to the development revealed, “Shiraz, who has worked on the earlier three instalments of the film, is presently working on the fourth part. Producer Ramesh Taurani will zero in on a director soon and will get onto casting only after the final script is locked. The film is expected to roll by this year’s end, however, things also depend on the Covid 19 situation then.”

So far no details are available whether Salman Khan (Race 3) or Saif Ali Khan (Race 1 and 2) will return for the fourth film in the series. The first instalment of the franchise was released in 2008 and it was headlined by Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Katrina Kaif, Bipasha Basu and Anil Kapoor. The second instalment retained Saif Ali Khan and Anil Kapoor. Other characters in the film were played by John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernadez and Ameesha Patel. While the first two instalments were directed by Abbas-Mastan the third instalment was helmed by Remo D’Souza.

Meanwhile, Saif, Jacqueline Fernadez, Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam will be seen in Ramesh Taurani’s Bhoot Police which will be released on Disney + Hotstar. Taurani’s other project which will feature Katrina Kaif and south star Vijay Sethupathi will go on the floors soon. The film is titled ‘Merry Christmas’ and will be helmed by Sriram Raghavan.

Must Read: When Sanjay Dutt’s Mother Nargis Doubted Him To Be Gay Because Of A Very ‘Indian Parent’ Thing

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube