Things are moving slowly and steadily for Pathan post-second COVID wave. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer began in a full swing towards the end of the first wave and hit a roadblock in April. Now, if the latest report is to be believed, the shoot is expected to start sooner than expected. Scroll below to known when

In early April, Siddharth Anand and the team took a break from the shoot and unfortunately, within a few days, lockdown in Maharashtra was announced to curb COVID’s second wave. Now, as the shooting restrictions have been relaxed, the team is geared up to resume the work.

As per the report in Mid Day, Pathan will resume early next week. Yash Raj Films is making sure to get all the crew members tested this weekend to choose a team and resume the work. A short schedule has been planned in Mumbai due to the growing concern regarding the delta plus variant of COVID.

A source close to Pathan states, “It will be a seven-to-10-day schedule that will take place at Yash Raj studio in Andheri, in a bio-bubble. Aditya sir (Chopra) is clear that only those who have been vaccinated can be part of the team. Siddharth has an international schedule pending, but that will happen later. Given the current scenario, they plan to shoot in short stints.”

Helmed by Siddharth Anand and backed by YRF, Pathan also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Shaji Chaudhary in key roles.

The film is scheduled for next year’s release and an official announcement is expected once the COVID situation normalizes in India. It will mark the fourth collaboration between Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone.

