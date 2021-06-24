Veteran Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi, who is well known for films like Arth, Masoom, earlier in the day accused an online alcohol delivery platform of cheating her after they failed to deliver her order. Now the actress has shared an update over her accusation.

The actress accussed the portal of not answering calls when she wanted to inquire about the status of her order. She made the allegation after making the payments upfront after placing the order. The actress wrote, “BEWARE I have been cheated by them. #Living Liquidz I paid upfront and when the ordered item didn’t turn up they stopped picking up my calls! I paid Account no.919171984427 IFSC- PYTM0123456 Name living liquidz Paytm payment bank.”

Now Shabana Azmi once again taking to her Twitter account revealed that it was not the portal but another fraudster has cheated her. She tweeted after tracing the owners of the online portal and learned that the people who cheated on her are not associated with them. In the same tweet, she also tagged Mumbai Police and Cyber Crime Cell urging them to take action against the scamsters for tarnishing the reputation of the company and scamming people.

Shabana wrote, “Finally traced the owners of @living_liquidz & it turns out that the people who cheated me are fraudsters who have nothing to do with Living Liquidz! I urge @mumbaipolice and @cybercrime to take action to stop these crooks from using names of legitimate businesses & scamming us” Take a look at the tweet below:

Finally traced the owners of @living_liquidz & it turns out that the people who cheated me are fraudsters who have nothing to do with Living Liquidz! I urge @mumbaipolice and @cybercrime to take action to stop these crooks from using names of legitimate businesses & scamming us https://t.co/AUobsRg0on — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) June 24, 2021

Following her tweet, several netizens asked her to contact the company and file a complaint in the matter. One user even wrote that the numbers of liquor stores, which are available on Google, are fake most of the times.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shabana Azmi will entertain the audience with her new movie ‘Sheer Qorma’. The film also features Swara Bhasker and Divya Dutta in lead roles.

