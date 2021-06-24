As India Loses WTC Final, Virat Kohli Gets His Memes
Memes On Virat Kohli(Pic Credit : Instagram/virat.kohli)

The first-ever World Test Championship (WTC) tournament has come to an end. The final took place between India and New Zealand. Unfortunately, the team under the captaincy of Virat Kohli failed to claim the trophy. As expected, memes have flooded Twitter with some being too harsh to handle.

Team India put forth a chase of 139 runs for Black Caps. Of course, the target was too little to defend but as the saying goes “anything can happen in Cricket”, fans were stuck to their TV screens hoping Kohli’s captaincy might pull a win. Unfortunately, it didn’t happen so. New Zealand, under the captaincy of Kane Williamson, managed to score a victory on day 6th of the match.

On Twitter, memes on several match factors are going viral. Right from the absence of swing to Virat Kohli’s captaincy, netizens are having a gala time enjoying some creative stuff.

Have a look at some of the best memes out on Twitter:

Meanwhile, a few weeks ago, Virat Kohli was all over the internet as his confession of blind date had gone viral. As per the viral video, Kohli was interviewed by Anusha Dandekar, in which she asked too many personal questions.

During the interview session, Kohli opened up on his blind date which ended in just 5 minutes. The reason? The girl was ugly. “Actually, I went on a blind date which ended in about five minutes because I saw the girl and I ran away. She was ugly. I am sorry but she was ugly,” said Kohli.

