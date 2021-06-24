KRK has been in the limelight ever since he reviewed Salman Khan’s movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. His review obviously did not go down well with either the superstar or his team, and hence the self-proclaimed critic was slapped with a legal notice for making defamatory statements. And now the recent update was that Mumbai court temporarily restrains the film critic from posting anything on the Dabangg actor. But Kamaal R Khan has challenged the court order.

Even after being said that it is for defaming Salman, KRK maintains that the lawsuit is in retaliation to his negative review of his movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Keep scrolling further to know more.

Kamaal R Khan wrote in a series of tweets on Thursday that he will challenge the Mumbai court’s order, which granted temporary relief to Salman Khan. He also said that he would continue to review films, as it is his job.

KRK tweeted, “I have read the court order about #SalmanKhan Vs #KRK defamation case, and I have decided to go to High Court against it. The Court didn’t order me to remove those videos which I have posted till now as Salman asked. But Court orders me to not review any #Salmankhan film in future.”

I have read the court order about #SalmanKhan Vs #KRK defamation case and I have decided to go to High Court against it. The Court didn’t order me to remove those videos which I have posted till now as Salman asked. But court orders me to not review any #Salmankhan film in future — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 24, 2021

Kamaal R Khan continued, “I believe that review of the film is my personal opinion and Court should not stop me from expressing my personal opinion. Therefore I will go to high Court and even Supreme Court to protect my rights. I am a film critic and it’s my job, so I will continue reviewing films.”

I believe that review of the film is my personal opinion and court should not stop me from expressing my personal opinion. Therefore I will go to high court and even Supreme Court to protect my rights. I am a film critic and it’s my job, so I will continue reviewing films. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 24, 2021

KRK further continued, “First Bollywood people tried to make fun of me. Then they tried to prove me corrupt. And now they all are asking the Court to stop me from reviewing their films. This is the power of honesty. They have 100 of corrupt critics but still scared of one honest critic’s review.”

First Bollywood people tried to make fun of me. Then they tried to prove me corrupt. And now they all are asking court to stop me from reviewing their films. This is the power of honesty. They have 100 of corrupt critics but still scared of one honest critic’s review. #AaaThoo! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 24, 2021

Today my question to #DSK lawyers who told to media that they didn’t file defamation case for #Radhe Review. If you DSK liars didn’t ask court to stop me from reviewing films then how court has asked me to not review films? Means the defamation case is just to stop my reviews. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 24, 2021

Kamaal R Khan said that whatever he has to say, he will say next week after he appeals in the High Court.

I have said whatever I am suppose to say about #Salman’s defamation case court order. I will say more next week when I will appeal in the high court against the order. Thank you so much media people for the support. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 24, 2021

According to PTI, a Mumbai court on Wednesday temporarily restricted KRK from sharing any defamatory posts or videos on Salman. This temporary injunction shall continue till the final disposal of the suit. “A good reputation is an element of personal security and is protected by the Constitution equally with the right to the enjoyment of life, liberty and property,” the Court held. “If the defendant (Kamaal Khan) is permitted to continue the use of such defamatory words against the plaintiff (Salman Khan) they will cause irreparable loss to the image of plaintiff in the society,” it said. The case has been adjourned till August 2.

