Actor Kabir Bedi is definitely a huge name in Bollywood. But in case you are unaware, the man has a fan following across the globe. People who consumed his content on Italian TV and films know him separately. For the English folks who saw him in the James Bond film Octopussy love him for the portrayal. But that doesn’t mean it was a hunky dory ride for the actor who got himself embossed on the world map.

In his recent interview, Kabir Bedi has spoken about going bankrupt while his days in Hollywood. The actor recalls the time his son died by suicide, and finding work in the west and making his own way. Below is all you need to know about the same and what Bedi exactly has to say about the same.

In an interview with Brut, Kabir Bedi recollected he “had no qualms about taking a white actor, painting him brown and giving him the role that you were best for.” Talking about how he tackled this, he said, “I adapted to this by saying, ‘Okay, I will simply play the foreigner in Hollywood. I don’t restrict myself to Asian or Indian.’ And therefore, the roles that I got, one of the huge roles that I got with Michael Caine in a film called Ashanti, I played a Tuareg tribesman.”

Kabir Bedi later spoke about working as a Indian man in Octopussy, the James Bond film. “It was only in Octopussy, the Bond film where I actually played an Indian.” He adds, “Any actor who plays any role of any interest in a Bond film becomes a person of great interest to hundreds of millions of Bond fans around the world. You become part of the Bond family and that’s a very special experience. So while the hero might be preferable, being a Bond villain is no less joyous, glamorous, or no less exciting.”

During the interaction, Kabir also hinted that he had to declare bankruptcy during his Hollywood days. “I went through traumatic experiences with my son’s suicide, with my bankruptcy in Hollywood. It’s very humiliating for a celebrity to be bankrupted. But you have to find ways of rising, and resurrecting yourself. All through my life, I’ve reinvented myself.”

