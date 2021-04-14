Veteran actor Kabir Bedi has turned author with his memoir, ‘Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Journey of an Actor’, where he opens up about his journey as an actor in Bollywood and his personal relationships. The actor now opens up what led to the end of his marriage with Protima Gupta.

The actor was married thrice. He was first married to Protima, mother of Pooja Bedi. They had an open marriage. Bedi has spoken in detail about all his relationships and how each began and ended and the difficulties he faced during the relationship.

As Kabir Bedi is all set to launch his memoir, he spoke about an incident wherein Protima had streaked for a magazine. During a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, he said, “Protima came to me in Malaysia and said, ‘I have streaked’. Streaking is somebody running naked on a stage or street, generally protesting something. I couldn’t understand what she was talking about. She said I have streaked and somebody photographed and put it in a magazine. She wasn’t telling me the truth. Later, it turned out that she did it as a publicity stunt for a magazine.”

Kabir Bedi said that the episode left everyone shocked. He further said, “At that time, I was shooting for ‘Sandokan’. I was offered the lead in a European television series and I wanted to make the most of it. I didn’t want it to upset my focus, so I didn’t make a fuss about it. But people could not understand how I could accept my wife streaking. How I wouldn’t walk out on her or throw her out of the house. That was the age we lived in. That was the openness and tolerance we were trying to achieve. We had hoped that our open marriage would set an example. But in the end, it caused more anxiety than freedom and therefore it ended. My children know all about it, so I wasn’t upset about penning my experiences”.

Kabir Bedi also said that he wasn’t worried about whether writing about Protima would upset Pooja. “Pooja was aware of all the things that happened and she knew her mother very well. I would like to believe I have done great justice in writing about Protima”, he said to the publication.

