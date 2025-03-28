Yesteryear actress Parveen Babi was known for her versatile acting chops and an exceptional beauty. However, her personal life was marred by several tragedies, which ultimately led to her sad demise on January 20, 2005. The actress was rumored to have been diagnosed with schizophrenia, and the cause of her death was said to be organ failure. Her heavily publicized relationship with actor Kabir Bedi was never a secret. In his autobiography, which was released a few years ago, he recalled the gut-wrenching details surrounding her death.

According to Zoom, Kabir Bedi was in a relationship with Parveen Babi despite being married to dancer Protima Bedi. Kabir and Protima were said to be in an open marriage and the latter knew about his romance with Babi. In his autobiography titled ‘Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Life Of An Actor’, he spoke about the Namak Halaal actress’ death.

For the unversed, in his autobiography, Kabir Bedi mentioned that he wanted to help Parveen Babi with the issues surrounding her mental health while they were together for many years. However, the actress never allowed him to do so. This soon became very mentally and emotionally exhausting for the Main Hoon Na actor.

Recalling how Parveen Babi met her sad end, Kabir Bedi penned, “Her body was found in her Juhu flat four days after she died, a leg rotted by gangrene, a wheelchair by her bed. A lonely and tragic end of a star who had once been the fantasy of millions.” He furthermore shared that he attended the funeral of the Shaan actress along with her other two ex-boyfriends, Mahesh Bhatt and Danny Denzongpa.

Parveen Babi and Kabir Bedi reportedly separated in the year 1977. Bedi, in an earlier interview with Digital Commentary, had revealed that the majorly separated because Babi thought he would get her forcefully treated to cure her mental health issues. According to him, the actress did not wish for her mental health problems to come out in the open since she feared that it would threaten her career.

