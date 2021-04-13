Kabir Bedi and Parveen Babi’s relationship is somewhere still etched in all our minds. The intense love these two had is still being talked about, let alone being forgotten. Imagine what must have gone through in the heart and mind of Bedi when he once again fell for a girl with the same name? The obvious reaction would have been to ask her to change her name. But, that was not taken well by his current wife.

For the unversed, Kabir’s current wife’s name is also Parveen, and we understand that this one name must be pushing him back in the past, which he wants to forget. So, what happened when he asked his wife to change her name? Keep reading further.

According to reports in Bollywood Hungama, Kabir Bedi revealed that his then partner and now wife, also named Parveen, dismissed his request for a name change. But, he said, he has now taken to calling her ‘V’.

Kabir Bedi told Bollywood Hungama, “I said, ‘I’ve had a Parveen in my life, would you mind changing your name or something because people get confused.’ And of course, she had this very British (reaction), ‘How dare you ask me to change my name?'”

He continued, “But when things went on, and she came to India and realised that Parveen (Babi) had been a major part of my life, in people’s consciousness, I started calling her ‘V’. My longest relationship has been with Parveen (Dusanj), we’ve been together for 15 years, married for six of those years, and it’s a beautiful, fitting climax to my life.”

In the same interview Kabir Bedi also openly spoke about Parveen Babi. He said that she was capable of great love but had her problems which caused great traumas. “The love that I felt for her was extraordinary and intense,” he said, adding that “seeing her suffer, because of her mental problems, was emotionally exhausting.”

