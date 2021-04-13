Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab is unstoppable at the box office. Despite the hurdle of COVID-19, the film is garnering numbers one can only dream of. While the 100 crore mark is now is a cakewalk for the courtroom drama, its first 3-day collection has surpassed Thalapathy Vijay’s Master.

Master, which released in January, was already a box office winner as it saw an unprecedented run when theatres were allowed to run with just 50% occupancy. It was a mid-week release and it opened on Wednesday. It took a bumper opening of 34.80 crores including the Tamil, Telugu and Kannada version. In the first 3 days, the Thalapathy Vijay-Vijay Sethupathi starrer minted a moolah of 69 crores.

Vakeel Saab has just surpassed the aforementioned total by a margin of over 2 crores. Released on a regular Friday, the film has made 71.50 crores in the first 3 days after earning 38 crores, 16.50 crores and 17 crores on day 1, day 2 and day 3, respectively. Now, that’s a huge feat in itself and now it’s interesting to see, where this Pawan Kalyan goes from hereon.

Vakeel Saab is an official Telugu remake of Amitabh Bachchan-Taapsee Pannu led Pink. It’s directed by Venu Sriram and features Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, Prakash Raj and Shruti Haasan in key roles.

Meanwhile, a couple of weeks back, after John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan were confirmed to join the Bollywood remake of the Malayalam hit, Ayyappanum Koshiyum, the news of Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati joining forces for Telugu remake came to lights.

While talking to Bollywood Life, Rana himself confirmed the news. He said, “Yes, I’m shooting for Ayyappanum Koshiyum (the Telugu remake) with Mr Pawan Kalyan.”

