Godzilla vs Kong Box Office Update: Enters The 50 Crore Club, Facing Competition From Dhanush’s Karnan & Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab

Godzilla vs Kong has emerged as a HIT at the box office. The film has now crossed the 50 crores milestone and in the current times, it is pretty much equivalent to hitting a century. After its second weekend, the film stood at 46.58 crores and while the 50 crores mark has been reached in quick time, it has to be seen where does it land up from here.

Advertisement

In regular circumstances, a two week total like this would have led to a lifetime of around 70-75 crores. However these are of course different times and with more and more cities getting into the night curfew and other curbs on practically a daily basis, one can’t aim for such milestones.

Advertisement

As of now, anything more than comes in from here is an added bonus for Godzilla vs Kong which is already a good hit.

Godzilla vs Kong has still got a good pie of shows going for it since there has been no new Hindi release.

That said, in the South where the film was primarily working, there is Dhanush’s Karnan (Tamil) and Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab (Telugu). Both the movies are putting a major dent in the collections of the Hollywood biggie. If it manages to reach the 60 crores lifetime from here, even that would be a feat good enough.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: Netflix Enters A Lucrative Streaming Deal With Sony Films Including A Slate Of 2022 Releases

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube