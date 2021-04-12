Twilight is a subject of thesis for all movie experts and movie buffs. The reason we say so is because it’s amongst the most hated films in Hollywood but still has a loyal fan following all across the globe. On the commercial front too, the movie was highly successful with its collections making all critics shut their opinion. Today, we’ll be taking a look at one interesting fact of the movie that has a connection with Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince.

Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince was originally scheduled to release on 21st November 2008. Surprisingly, despite the project being completed in time, the movie was pushed to 17th July 2009. There were two major reasons behind the move. The first was, Warner Bros wanted to bring out their movie in summer as their earlier outings like Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix (2007) and The Dark Knight (2008) had emerged as summer blockbusters. Another reason was the Writers Guild of America strike (2007 to 2008) that led changes in the schedule of big-ticket releases.

Rising to the occasion, the makers of Twilight decided to enjoy the vacant slot and preponed the release date from 12th December 2008 to 21st November 2008. Made at an estimated cost of $37 million, the movie made a lifetime of $407 million and was a huge box office success.

Apart from the theatrical success, the romantic fantasy made big bucks through its DVD sale and overall home media release. Reportedly, 11,242,519 copies of DVD (inclusive of Blu-Ray and other editions) were sold, summing up for a total sale of a whopping $201 million. Huge, isn’t it?

Twilight featured Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Billy Burke and Peter Facinelli in key roles.

