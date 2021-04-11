Celebrities’ personal life is something fans pay close attention to, and the same s true with those of JLo. Even before the recent reports of all not being well between Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, fans have analysed their social media post to know more about their relationship. And now, some recent pictures have got us speculating if they have broken up.

This weekend, Lopez took to her official Instagram handle and shared some pictures that have raised eyebrows. While the images from one post were from the sets of Shotgun Wedding, the other was of the actress in the car. Just last month, news started doing the rounds that all’s not well between JLo and Rodriguez, and they were calling it quits.

In her first post this weekend, Jennifer Lopez is seen posing on some stairs in a white crop top and baggy yellow-beige joggers. The actress wore her hair down and accessorised with chunky gold jewellery. She captioned her post, “Keep calm and work on the weekend ✨ #ShotgunWedding #ProducerLife #SetLife #NuyoricanProductions @egt239 📸: @kateland7”

Why has this post of Jennifer Lopez raised eyes brows regarding her relationship with Alex Rodriguez? Well, it because we don’t see her engagement adorning her left hand anymore. Check it out. For the unversed, in March this year, there were reports that they had called off their engagement, but the duo released a statement saying they were not breaking up.

Soon after the above pictures, JLo shared a series of images while travelling by car. Dressed in the same clothing, Jennifer is seen leaning out of her car window as she poses with a peace sign. She captioned this post, “[Peace emoji] and [love emoji] to my #JLovers this weekend!!!”

Amidst reports of their split, Jennifer Lopez Alex had said that they were working through some things. While some sources close to the couple revealed that the two recently “hit a rough patch” but did not break up, others said the two wanted to stay together for their children.

Alex Rodriguez shares two daughters with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis – Natasha (16) and Ella (12). Jennifer Lopez and ex-husband, Marc Anthony were blessed with twins Max and Emme over 13 years ago,

What do you think is JLo and Alex’s relationship status? Do you think they have called it off, and an official statement will be out soon?

