Twilight Box Office Facts: From Worldwide Business Of $408.4 M To Crossing Quantum of Solace

The Twilight Saga proved to be huge all over the world as it debuted in 2008. The fantasy romantic film starring Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart & Taylor Lautner in lead created a sensation in the USA and overseas as well.

The film series is based on the novels of Stephenie Meyer and has a loyal fan following of its own. This also reflects from the way every film of the series has performed at the box office.

The first part of the series, Twilight (2008) was directed by Catherine Hardwicke and proved to be very successful. Let’s have a look at some of the interesting box office facts about the film.

1) Twilight did a worldwide business of $408.4 million and collected $193.9 million in the USA according to Box Office Mojo.

2) The film was 12th highest grosser of the year globally as it released back in 2008. In the US it stood tall as the 7th highest grosser of the year.

3) Twilight did better than Quantum of Solace ($168.3 million), Sex and the City ($152.6 million) and others in the US.

4) Twilight stands as 300th highest-grossing film of all time. It is also Robert Pattinson’s career’s 7th highest-grossing film.

5) The film did very well internationally as it collected $214.4 million from countries outside the USA. Some of the best overseas contributors were Brazil ($27.3 million), Germany ($23.7 million), France ($23.5 million) and the UK ($16.3 million).

Meanwhile, in August, the long-anticipated retelling of Twilight from Edward Cullen’s point of view, bestselling author Stephenie Meyer’s Midnight Sun was launched.

The author revealed on her blog that she “was exposed eight days ago to Covid-19”. She said: “I’m feeling fine, but obviously, I’m not leaving my house until I’m sure I’m not contagious.”

Published by Hachette India and Little, Brown Book Group, the companion novel makes a triumphant return to the world of Twilight with this highly-anticipated companion; the iconic love story of Bella and Edward told from the vampire’s point of view.

