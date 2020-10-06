Recently, Ryan Reynolds made fun of 2020, leading to a delay in the release of his movie. Along with his Free Guy co-stars, the actor shared every possible release date for his film which one can assume for every year. But it looks like Matt Reeves’ The Batman cast should’ve done something similar. The Robert Pattinson movie is delayed yet again.

Initially, due to COVID-19, the movie’s shooting had to stop in March. In September, the makers finally got together to resume the shoot. However, Robert tested COVID-19 positive within days, and the shoot stopped again. After a break again, the shooting resumed when he recovered. But it seems like all this has affected the movie’s production a lot.

The latest buzz is that The Batman is now delayed for 5 Months. As reported by Deadline, the Robert Pattinson starrer will now hit the screens on March 4, 2022, instead of October 1, 2021. But that’s not the only DC-Warner Bros movie that’s getting delayed. A lot of them have been pushed ahead.

Andy Muschietti’s The Flash starring Ezra Miller will not release on June 3, 2022, anymore. The release date is pushed ahead to November 4, 2022. Dwayne Johnson fans will have to wait longer to see him play the powerful Black Adam. The report mentioned that Black Adam is temporarily un-dated off the December 22, 2021 release date.

Zachary Levi’s Shazam! Fury of the Gods was supposed to release on November 4, 2022. However, the sequel will now hit the screens on June 2, 2023. The only release date that hasn’t changed is DC’s Wonder Woman 1984, starring Gal Gadot. The movie still has Christmas 2020.

Just like DC, a few days ago, Marvel Studios pushed the release dates of Black Widow, Eternals and several other movies. Black Widow, starring Scarlett Johansson was supposed to release in November after a further delay. But it will now hit the screens in 2021.

What do you have to say about the delay in the releases of The Batman, The Flash, Black Adam and other movies? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

