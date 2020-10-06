Relationship With Ellen DeGeneres Cost Anne Heche A Multimillion-Dollar Picture Deal!

Ellen DeGeneres is constantly the newsmaker, one way or the other. Either the work experience shared by her co-workers or something else, the celebrity host isn’t failing to grab headlines. Now, she’s back in the news as actress Anne Heche has opened up about her relationship with Ellen.

Advertisement

For those who are living under the rocks, Anne and Ellen dated each other for three years. Their relationship lasted from 1997 to 2000. Recently, Anne opened up about meeting the celebrity host and how it changed her life.

Advertisement

Anne Heche was talking to her partner Keo Mostepe, on Dancing With The Stars.

Anne Heche said, “In 1997, I met Ellen DeGeneres at the Vanity Fair party. And that was the night that changed my life forever,” as shared by People.

“My movie premiere for Volcano, I had told them that I was taking Ellen as my date and I was told if I took Ellen I would lose my Fox contract. At that moment, she took my hand and said, ‘Do what they say,’ and I said, ‘No thanks.’ I took Ellen to the premiere and I was ushered out by security before the movie even ended and was told I was not allowed to go to my own after-party for fear they would get pictures of me with a woman…She was warning me, ‘This is going to happen,'” Anne added.

Anne further stated that her relationship with Ellen wasn’t very pleasingly accepted by society.

“I was in a relationship with Ellen DeGeneres for three-and-a-half years and the stigma attached to that relationship was so bad that I was fired from my multimillion-dollar picture deal and I did not work in a studio picture for 10 years,” she said further.

Meanwhile, Amy Schumer recently graced The Ellen Show. Schumer shot for the episode from her home with the help of a green screen. Supporting the virtual screen was a pair of fake s*xy legs, with pink heels and a yellow skirt. Opening the episode as per Daily Mail, Schumer said,”‘My legs, are they too pale? I was so nervous. I was going to use self-tanner, but at the last second decided just to go out there and dress up Amy and go down to the studio and look your best. And here I am!”

Must Read: The Office: When Jenna Fischer Said, “Pam Part Of Me Is In Love With Jim Part Of John Krasinski”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube