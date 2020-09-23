Comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres received massive backlash from her crew members in the past months over misconduct behind the scenes. The host had also addressed the issue in her lengthy opening monologue during the season 18 premiere on Monday. However, the crew members claimed that her public apology missed the mark.

The premiere episode of The Ellen Show was expected to garner more viewers than usual due to the highly publicized scandal. The ratings of the show have been released and its rating seems to be disappointing for the makers.

According to a report from Variety, the season’s premiere episode was actually on a par with last year. The episode only garnered a 1.9 Nielsen household rating, which is the same as last year. While the demographic of the talk show seems to be between the age of 25-54 and the ratings only increased fractionally to a 0.9 from a 0.8 in 2019. This means the season 18 of The Ellen DeGeneres Show is the strongest premiere in the demo since the 2016-17 season.

While the report didn’t show any substantial increase in the viewership ratings, the publication further stated that the stagnant ratings could have caused due to changing viewing habits and COVID-19. It states that the broadcast viewership to have fallen across the board.

62-year-old Ellen DeGeneres on Monday opened with a seven-minute-long monologue, wherein she apologized to the crew and said she is “taking responsibility for what happens at my show.” The TV star also announced that she is ‘starting a new chapter’ with her talk show following the controversy.

Ellen began by saying, “All right, let’s get to it. As you may have heard, this summer there were allegations of a toxic work environment at our show.”

“And then there was an investigation. I learned that things happened here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously, and I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected,” she continued.

“I know that I am in a position of privilege and power and I realize that with that comes responsibility, and I take responsibility at what happens at my show,” she added. Ellen also said that she is working on her impatience thing.

