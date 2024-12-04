In a shocking development, comedian Sunil Pal went missing for a few hours on December 3, 2024. Pal had traveled outside Mumbai to perform at a show but failed to return home afterward. According to a news report in India Today, his wife, Sarita Pal, filed a missing person complaint at the Santacruz Police Station. This was after he failed to respond to his contact number several times.

Sunil Pal had informed his wife that he would return home on December 3, 2024, but he did not do so and even failed to answer her worried calls. However, now the latest development suggests that he has spoken to his wife after contacting her from his side late evening on Tuesday. Not only this, but he also assured her that he was safe and sound. Not only this but when paparazzo Viral Bhayani contacted Sarita Pal, she also informed him that her husband had spoken to the police, too.

The report furthermore stated that the police wished to know about Sunil Pal’s whereabouts during the day on Tuesday. His wife replied to the paparazzo saying, “Sunil ji see baat ho gayee (I talked to Sunil). He talked to Police.” According to Etimes, trade analyst Girish Wankhede revealed that he had spoken to Pal and the latter revealed that he was stuck in a problem. Wankhede revealed, “But he is out of it. He is now taking a flight from Delhi to Mumbai.” A senior police official of Unit 9 Crime Branch Daya Nayak also informed the publication, “the actor was found safe and is now returning home. They are now investigating on the facts of the case.”

More details surrounding the case are expected to be unraveled after the police officials have a chat with Sunil Pal regarding his disappearance. Meanwhile, talking about Sunil Pal, he rose to fame from the comedy show Indian Laughter Challenge wherein he had participated as a contestant. He was also seen in the film Phir Hera Pheri.

