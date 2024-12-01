Bigg Boss 18 this season has been a lukewarm edition. However, the viewership this season has peaked every week by a substantial number being added to the live viewership on Jio Cinema. We have been charting the live viewers every week while Salman Khan arrives on Weekend Ka Vaar, and the growth in 56 days has been phenomenal.

BB 18 Weekend Ka Vaar Viewership

After 56 days, and at the end of the 8th week, the live viewership of the show on Jio Cinema has peaked to a whopping 122 million. This might not seem like a big number, but it is huge considering the growth of the show in 56 days!

Bigg Boss 18 Premiere Viewership

The live viewers on the premiere episode of the show, when Salman Khan welcomed the 18 contestants on the show, were 22 million. In fact, it peaked when Vivian Dsena entered the stage!

Since then, in 8 weeks, the live views have jumped by 454%, starting from 22 million live viewers in week 1 to 122 million live viewers in week 8.

Bigg Boss 18 Eliminations

This week, two contestants were supposed to bid farewell from the show. Earlier, Aditi Mistry was eliminated by the contestants citing less involvements and bonds on the show. While other nominated contestants were Vivian, Karanveer Mehra, Tajinder, Shrutika, Sara, and Kashish. However, none of the contestants were eliminated this week except Aditi.

It would be interesting to see where would the viewership figures reach by the end of this season since they have reached 122 million in 56 days and it would now be race to the finish line with another 50 days remaining in this season.

Currently, Rajat Dalal, Chahat Pandey, Tajinder Bagga, Sara Arfeen Khan, Vivian DSena, Eisha Singh, Karanveer Mehra, Avinash Mishra, Kashish Kapoor, Digvijay Singh Rathee, Chum Darang, Shrutika, Shilpa Shirodkar, and Edin Rose are a part of the show.

