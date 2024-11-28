Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 18 has made headlines with each passing episode. However, contestant Eisha Singh is being brutally trolled for her latest remarks against co-contestant Karanveer Mehra in one of the recent episodes. Fans have been accusing Eisha Singh of allegedly character assassinating Karanveer Mehra falsely.

What Did Eisha Singh Say

A clip has been going viral wherein it can be seen that Eisha Singh asks Karanveer Mehra to sit near her. But the latter says that she will start calling him cheap if he does so. However, the actress later tells co-contestants Avinash Mishra and Rajat Dalal how Karanveer said to her that he would get very cheap if he came near her. Netizens noticed how Singh twisted Karanveer Mehra’s words completely while narrating the incident to the others.

Netizens Troll Eisha Singh

As a result, netizens are severely trolling Eisha Singh after the incident. One of the fans called her, “Ghatiya Neech Ladki.” While another netizen said, “Such a low life girl man.” A fan further added, “Ewwsha, you are a disgrace to womanhood.” While a netizens tagged the host Salman Khan to address the matter on this week’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The tweet said, “I want to see if this will be exposed in the upcoming WKV episode. If not, then this show is biased.” A netizen went on to say, “I’m so done with BB for never questioning Eisha for the disgusting things she says on WKV. She is getting away with loads of things, that’s why she spits venom.” Another netizen added, “Yeh Toh Badi Ghatiya Insaan Nikli Yaar. Main Isko Serial Mein Badhiya Samajhti Thi.” Another user went on to say, “She’s so shameless.” A user said, “This should be confronted. Shame On Eisha. Now, this girl deserved to be bashed by the host.”

Well, it will be interesting to see whether Salman Khan calls out Eisha Singh for her statements against Karanveer Mehra. The actress has been time and again been called out by the fans of the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner for unfairly targeting him. Apart from Eisha, Sara Afreen Khan was also seen throwing water on Karanveer Mehra’s face in the latest episode.

Take A Look At The Video

