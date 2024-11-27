Rana Daggubati gave a pleasant surprise last week, bringing his own chat show on Prime Video. Called The Rana Daggubati Show, he aims to bring South Indian Celebrities and their fun side closer to the audience. And the first episode has opened to decent viewership!

The Rana Daggubati Show OTT Verdict

The show premiered last week on Prime Video, and it has garnered a viewership of 1.3 million. Hopefully, it will pick up with the upcoming episodes of this season!

Rana Daggubati VS Kapil Sharma

Interestingly, Rana Daggubati’s chat show fared better than the second season of Kapil Sharma‘s chat show, The Great Indian Kapil Show, which premiered with Alia Bhatt and garnered 1.2 million views in its debut week on Netflix!

The Rana Daggubati Show VS Koffee With Karan

While Rana’s new show on Prime Video is being compared with Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan that streams on Disney+Hotstar, it has to settle way less than Karan Johar’s stardom! The last season of KWK premiered with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s episode that garnered a massive 9.3 million views in its debut week!

Rana’s show has got impressive rating of 9 on IMDb, with only one episode available to stream. The synopsis of the show reads as, “Rana and guests unmask their fun side, revealing personal insights unknown to fans while partaking in exciting off-screen activities.”

The genre and premise of this chat show are already exciting since there is one celebrity having a casual conversation with another celebrity, and it is almost like friends talking on camera. Earlier, Farah Khan, Farhan Akhtar, and Neha Dhupia also experimented with such genres, some on TV and others on OTT, and all of their shows have been loved by audiences.

Note: The viewership numbers have been sourced by Ormax.

