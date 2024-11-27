Kareena Kapoor Khan’s The Buckingham Murders has stayed for another week in the top 10 trending chart on Netflix globally. It was trending globally at number 8 last week, along with another Indian film, Devara, at number 4. Both films arrived on Netflix in the same week!

The Buckingham Murders OTT Verdict Week 3

In the third week, the film managed to register 1.1 million views against 1.9 million viewing hours. The film, in three weeks, has surpassed the total views of films like Savi and Murder Mubarak.

In fact, Kareena Kapor Khan’s suspense thriller is now the sixth most-watched female-led Indian film with a total of 7.9 million views in three weeks. However, it would still need a mile to go before it enters the top 5.

The Buckingham Murders has to stay in the top 10 for another week or 2 and generate almost 2.2 million views to enter the top 5 list on Netflix. Currently, this list is led by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon’s Crew at 1.

Kareena needs to surpass Taapsee Pannu’s Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba‘s 10.2 million views to enter the top 5. This might be a tough task, considering a set of new films arriving on Netflix this week.

Here are the top 10 most viewed Female-Led Indian films that arrived on Netflix in 2024.

Crew: 17.9 Million Laapataa Ladies: 17.1 Million Do Patti: 17 Million Bhakshak: 10.4 Million Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba: 10.1 Million The Buckingham Murders: 7.9 Million Savi : 7.2 Million Murder Mubarak: 6.3 Million Article 370: 5.8 Million Ulajh: 5.3 Million

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for the number of weeks these films have claimed a spot in the global top 10 charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix!

