Jr NTR’s Devara has stayed strong for the third week on Netflix and has managed to garner a total viewership of 5.8 million in three weeks. The Hindi version of the film started streaming earlier this week which helped it secure a spot in the top 5 global trending charts on Netflix!

Devara OTT Verdict Week 3

In the third week, the viewership declined compared to the last week when it earned 1.9 million views. In the third week the action drama garnered only 1.7 million views against 4.8 million viewing hours!

However, the film entered the top 5 global trending charts on Netflix for the first time this week, ever since its arrival on the platform. In the first week, the film secured a global trending rank at 7 which jumped one spot at number 6 in the second week.

In the third week, Devara secured the fourth spot in the global top 10 trending Non-English films’ chart on Netflix. The top spot was claimed by GTMAX a French action film with 10.8 million views in its debut week.

Jr NTR Crushes Nani

Jr NTR, with 5.8 million views, has crushed Nani’s Saripodhaa Sanivaaram which was the fifth most viewed South Indian film on Netflix in 2024 with 5.3 million views. Jr NTR pushed it out of top 5 and claimed the spot for itself. It will next target Thalapathy Vijay’s The GOAT with 6.1 million views if the film stays for another week in the top 10 charts.

Here are the top 5 most viewed South Indian films that arrived on Netflix in 2024.

Maharaja: 19.7 Million Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi): 8 Million Indian 2: 6.8 Million The Greatest Of All Time: 6.1 Million Devara: 5.8 Million

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for the number of weeks these films have claimed a spot in the global top 10 charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix!

