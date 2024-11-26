Amidst a string of Diwali releases at the box office while three films emerged as the major competitors – Amaran, Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, others also fared decently. Dulquer Salmaan’s Lucky Baskhar has also registered a huge 111.76 crore worldwide at the box office in 26 days.

After 26 days, the period drama in India stands at 71.75 crore. This would be almost the closing number at the box office since the film is arriving on OTT in the next few days.

Rated 8.4 on IMDb, the film is helmed by Venkat Atluri. Starring Dulquer Salmaan and Meenakshi Chaudhary, the official synopsis of the film says, “A cash-strapped cashier working at a bank embarks on a risky investment scheme and soon gets drawn into the murky world of money laundering.”

Lucky Baskhar Box Office VS Dulquer Salmaan’s Salary

According to reports, the actor has charged almost 10 crore for the film. However, he has delivered 7.1 times more than his total earnings for the film. Some reports also mention his paycheck as 15 crore, and even by that figure, Dulquer Salmaan has delivered 373% higher than his paycheck for the film!

4th Highest-Grossing Telugu Film

Dulquer Salmaan pushed Nani’s Saripodhaa Sanivaaram to number 5 in the list of highest-grossing Telugu films of 2024 in India.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing Tollywood films of 2024.

Kalki 2898 AD: 653.21 crore Devara : 292. 71 crore Tillu Square: 83.90 crore Lucky Baskhar: 71.75 crore Saripodhaa Sanivaaram: 63.15 crore

