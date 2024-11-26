Sivakarthikeyan is currently the man of the moment, leading Kollywood with the second-highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024 in India and Worldwide! After 26 days, Amaran stands at a total collection of 209.15 crore in India.

Amaran Worldwide Box Office

The film has earned 79 crore gross overseas, taking the total worldwide collection to a massive 325.79 crore. The film is still very far away from the highest-grossing Kollywood film of 2024 in India and worldwide.

Thalapathy Vijay claims this spot with 257.24 crore collection in India and 464.54 crore worldwide. However, while Thalapathy Vijay has delivered a flop, Sivakarthikeyan’s film is a success at the box office.

Amaran VS Highest-Grossing War Film

Currently, with a box office collection of 325.79 crore worldwide, Amaran is only 10 crore away from dethroning Uri: The Surgical Strike as the highest-grossing Indian war film worldwide! Vicky Kaushal starrer earned 335.99 crore worldwide in its lifetime!

While some might argue Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone‘s Fighter is also an Indian war film, it technically does not fall into the category since it took inspiration from certain military events but was a stylized aerial action film!

Amaran VS Last War Hero Film!

Sivakarthikeyan’s film has earned 132% higher than the last war hero biopic that was released in India. It was again Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur that earned 90.75 crore at the box office!

While Amaran is only 10 crore away from beating the highest-grossing Indian war film worldwide – Uri: The Surgical Strike, it would still take the film a little more time to beat the highest-grossing war film in India, which is also Uri, which earned 244.06 crore in India!

