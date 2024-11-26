Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, in a very unexpected twist, overpowered Ajay Devgn’s Singham again at the box office and clearly won this Diwali clash. Currently, after 25 days at the box office, the horror-comedy stands at 269.30 crore net collection in India.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection Day 25

On the 25th day, Monday, November 25, the film earned 1.10 crore. This was a considerable drop from the previous day but not a worrisome issue since the previous day was Sunday, which registered a collection of 3.45 crore!

On the fourth Monday, Kartik Aaryan’s film earned 69% higher than Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again, maintaining a lead of 2+ crore in India. This lead might widen over the week as Kartik is still earning above 1 crore.

Kartik Aaryan’s Box Office

Interestingly, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has earned 269.30 crore and it is almost 50% higher than the cumulative collection of the last three films of the superstar at the box office.

The horror comedy’s 25-day box office total is currently 90 crore more than the total collection of Kartik Aaryan‘s last three films at the box office – Chandu Champion, SatyaPrem Ki Katha, and Chandu Champion.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Worldwide Collection!

At the worldwide box office, the horror comedy has entered the 400 crore club, while Singham Again is still waiting for its entry into the elite club. Kartik has surpassed Salman Khan‘s Prem Ratan Dhan Payo to cross the 400 crore mark and is currently the 24th highest-grossing film worldwide with a collection of 405+ crore!

Here is the India box office collection of the last three films by Kartik Aaryan!

Shehzada: 32.50 crore

SatyaPrem Ki Katha: 80.35 crore

Chandu Champion : 65.50 crore

Total: 178.35 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Singham Again Box Office Collection Day 25: Needing 56.08 Crore More, Ajay Devgn Might Fail To Bring The Most Important Cop Universe Record!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News