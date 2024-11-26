Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again has entered the last leg of its lifetime run at the box office, and while the film is stretching itself towards a respectable number every day, the inflated budget is not helping to achieve the goal already. After 25 days, it stands at 267.65 crore.

Singham Again Box Office Collection Day 25

On the 25th day, Monday, November 25, the film earned 0.65 crore. This was a huge from the previous day, which happened to be a Sunday, and earned 1.95 crore.

Interestingly, it is the highest-grossing Cop Universe film and the highest-grossing film of Rohit Shetty’s career, surpassing his previous best – Simmba’s 240 crore. Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn has yet to beat the highest-grossing film of his career, Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior!

Most Precious Cop Universe Record

Singham Again might be the highest-grossing Cop Universe film but it has still failed to bring the most important and glorious milestone for the Cop Universe box office. The film was supposed to lead Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe to a total of 1000 crore box office cumulative with five films, but it is currently short on a massive 56.08 crore.

It would be impossible for Ajay Devgn to bring this glory, and he would clearly fail to achieve this giant target since the film is already breathing its last at the box office and approaching the finish line.

Currently, with Singham Again’s 25-day of 267.65 crore, the Cop Universe box office stands at a total of 943.92 crore with five films.

Here is the breakdown of the Cop Universe box office, which stands at 943.92 crore in total!

Singham (2011): 100 crore

Singham Returns (2014): 141 crore

Simmba (2018): 240.22 crore

Sooryavanshi (2021): 195.04 crore

Singham Again (2024): 267.65 crore (25-day total)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

