The 2019 military action film Uri: The Surgical Strike was not only a game changer for Vicky Kaushal but is hailed as one of the best movies dedicated to the courage and valor of the Indian army. The film depicted the surgical strike by the Indian army that was done as a retaliation to the 2016 Uri attack. Let us take a box office revisit of the movie.

Uri: The Surgical Strike Box Office Revisit

Made on a budget of around 25 crore, the Vicky Kaushal starrer opened at an impressive 8.2 crore. After that, the movie continued to witness an upward graph owing to the positive word of mouth and the spirit of patriotism. It went on to weave a phenomenal success story at the box office. The film’s first weekend collections came to 35.73 crore. At the same time, the first week collections came to 70.94 crore. The movie surpassed the 200 crore mark when it came to its lifetime collection and garnered around 244.06 crore.

Other Achievements By Uri: The Surgical Strike

The movie catapulted Vicky Kaushal into the main league, wherein fans were simply in awe of his performance. His character, Major Vihaan Singh Shergill’s cult dialogue, “How’s The Josh?” became a sensation and was on everyone’s lips. The actor won a National Award for his performance in the movie. The film also won the National Award for the Best Director, Best Audiography, and Best Music Director.

About The Movie

The movie was directed by Aditya Dhar. Apart from Vicky Kaushal, the movie also starred Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Rajit Kapur, Kirti Kulhari, and Mohit Raina in the lead roles. The film was produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

