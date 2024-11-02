Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri and Madhuri Dixit’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is just dancing to the tunes of Ami Je Tomar at the box office with Monjolika’s spell working in the favor of the film, bringing a massive 54.96 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa VS BB 3

Interestingly, on the opening day, the horror comedy is very close to reach the entire worldwide lifetime collection of part 1 of the franchise. Released in 2007, and starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, the Anees Bazmee film earned 82.35 crore worldwide.

In just 24 hours, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has earned a whopping 66.7% of the entire worldwide lifetime collection of the first part of the horror comedy, earning 54.96 crore.

Earning Close To Singham Again Despite Lesser Screens

Kartik Aaryan’s horror-comedy clashed at the box office with Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again, and despite getting fewer screens and shows compared to the Cop Universe biggie, BB 3 came close to Rohit Shetty’s film’s collection. Singham Threequel earned 63.56 crore worldwide on day 1.

Roaring At The Box Office

It would be interesting to see if the film crosses the 100 crore mark over the extended weekend and swiftly runs towards the 200 crore mark worldwide. Currently, there is a neck-to-neck fight between the two Diwali releases and another South Indian war drama – Amaran is successfully dividing the audiences in the theaters.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection Day 1

Here is the breakdown of the horror comedy threequel at the box office in India and worldwide.

India net: 36.60 crore

India gross: 43.18 crore

Overseas gross: 11.78 crore

Worldwide gross: 54.96 crore

