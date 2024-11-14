In the Telugu film industry, Dulquer Salmaan is slowly becoming a formidable competitor to Vijay. With an impressive track record across multiple languages, Dulquer’s consistent pan-Indian appeal is positioning him as a severe threat to Vijay, who, despite his early success, has faced several recent setbacks that have slowed his career’s momentum.

Dulquer’s strategic career choices and cross-language appeal have proven invaluable. His recent release, Lucky Bhaskar, may not have hit top numbers in Telugu regions, but it has grossed over 90 crores globally, inching toward the coveted 100 crore mark. This cross-industry success increasingly sets Dulquer apart, as he consistently draws audiences across Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam markets. For producers, his broad reach provides a dependable box office outcome and reliable OTT performance.

Vijay Devarakonda, popularly known as the “Rowdy” hero, rose to prominence with Arjun Reddy and Geeta Govindam, building his status as a young icon. However, his initiatives after Arjun Reddy still need to meet expectations. Films like Dear Comrade, World Famous Lover, and his Bollywood debut Liger all received mixed or unfavorable reviews, affecting his box office performance. Despite receiving recognition for its social messaging, Dear Comrade struggled to connect with mainstream audiences due to its serious tone. World Famous Lover was chastised for repeating themes and failing to provide new appeal. The biggest disaster was Liger, which had huge hopes but drew scathing criticism for its storyline and execution, eventually collapsing at the box office.

His film, Khushi, with Samantha, received positive initial reviews in Telugu. Still, its impact outside the region needed to be improved, failing to deliver the pan-Indian success Vijay hoped for. Vijay’s recent project, Family Man, aimed to connect with family audiences by showcasing a more grounded and relatable character. However, despite its effort to shift away from the intense and rebellious roles he’s known for, the film received a lukewarm response. While it did better than some of his previous releases, it lacked the momentum to boost his image as a consistent performer.

Dulquer, in contrast, has balanced mainstream hits with experimental projects, which has expanded his fan base across multiple languages. Films like Mahanati and Sita Ramam have cemented his place in Telugu cinema and his firm footing in Malayalam and Tamil films. His ability to transcend regional boundaries has made him a top choice for Telugu producers looking to tap into wider audiences. While Vijay’s initial appeal as an unconventional hero remains strong, Dulquer’s steady and adaptable approach has given him an edge, making him a significant competitor and a severe threat to Vijay Devarakonda’s position in the Tamil film industry.

