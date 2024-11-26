Prince Narula and his wife Yuvika Chaudhary became parents to a baby girl in October 2024 whom they named Ekleen. However, there have been rumors of trouble in their marriage especially after Prince’s latest vlog. He alleged that his wife had not informed him about her delivery which had caused him to be late for his daughter’s birth as he was shooting in Pune at that time. Amid this, here’s taking a look at the couple’s net worth.

Prince Narula’s Net Worth

Prince Narula is often hailed as the ‘King Of The Reality Shows.’ It is because the actor-reality TV star went on to win four reality shows back to back. These were MTC Roadies X2, Splitsvilla 8, Bigg Boss 9 and Nach Baliye 9. Apart from this, he gained popularity with the TV show Badho Bahu. Prince has also been seen as a gang leader in MTV Roadies. He was further seen on TV shows like Naagin 3 and Laal Ishq. The actor has also dabbled as a singer in several of his music videos. He furthermore made his OTT debut with the web series Bombers in ZEE5. Narula reportedly charges around 5 lakhs for his various brand endorsements. As of 2024, his net worth is reportedly 41 crores.

Yuvika Chaudhary’s Net Worth

Yuvika Chaudhary started her acting career with the TV show Astitva..Ek Prem Kahani. She appeared in Himesh Reshammiya’s music video ‘Wada Tainu.’ She gained prominence with a supporting role opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the Farah Khan directorial Om Shanti Om. She further did films like Naughty @ 40, Veerey Ki Wedding and Sab Kushal Mangal. The actress appeared in Punjabi films like Daddy Cool Munde Fool, Yaarana and Lakeeran. She participated in the reality show, Bigg Boss 9 wherein she had met her now-husband Prince Narula. Reportedly she charged around 3 to 4 lakhs for the show. Yuvika has also been part of many music videos and was seen in the web series Roohaniyat opposite Arjun Bijlani and Kanika Mann. As of 2024, her net worth is around 13 crores.

Prince Narula enjoys around 46.33% higher net worth than his wife Yuvika Chaudhary. The couple’s combined net worth comes to 54 crores. Well, we wish the speculations surrounding their marital discord turns out to be false.

