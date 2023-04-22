Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary are one of the most-loved TV couples. The duo met while participating in Bigg Boss 9, expressed their feelings for each other there, dated once they stepped out of the house and tied the knot a couple of years later. Now, the much-in-love duo have opened duo about meeting each other before participating in the Salman Khan-hosted show.

While conversing with Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol on their podcast, Prince and Yuvika Chaudhary opened up about meeting each other before entering BB 9. The now-married couple also made some shocking revelations about how they were advised to have a love angle and how they rejected each other in their minds before entering the controversial house.

Spilling the beans about meeting Yuvika Chaudhary before entering the Bigg Boss 9 house on Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol‘s podcast, Prince Narula said, “I met Vikas Gupta through Karan Kundrra. Vikas learned that I am going to Bigg Boss and he wanted me to meet his friend. Just 4-5 hours before the show, I went to meet her at her house. He wanted us to be friends. We saw each other, and I was like, she is too sweet. Mere se na hoga ye.”

Yuvika Chaudhary revealed that she found Prince Narula weird and said, “You know Vikas said ke love angle dikhate hai and I was like I am not doing Bigg Boss to show love angle.” Prince stated that Vikas just wanted him to bond with Yuvika; however, he denied the idea of creating a love angle in the reality show. The reason – “I did reality shows and I knew that if I fake it, the audience will see through. But I was like if I genuinely have feelings for her, I will express them.”

Recalling their first meeting, Yuvika said, “The only thing that happened after our first meeting prior to the show was that we rejected each other in our minds thinking #notmytype.” Prince added that when he told Yuvika he liked her during the show, she thought he wanted to ‘create a love angle’. However, love happened naturally for them in the Bigg Boss 9 house.

Watch the video of Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary talking about Bigg Boss 9 and lots more here:

