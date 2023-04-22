Post his stint in Bigg Boss 16, Shiv Thakare has become a massive name in the television industry. He didn’t win the show, but he certainly won many hearts with his game in the Salman Khan-led reality show, and his growing popularity is proof of the same. According to reports, the reality TV star is all set to appear in Rohit Shetty’s show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ and is charging a bomb to be a part of the same and guess what? He has even defeated his friend Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in terms of money. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Shiv became a household name post his successful stint in BB16. If the reports are to be believed, Thakare made five lakh a week in Bigg Boss and charging double for the Rohit-led reality show. He even confirmed his appearance on the upcoming reality show and revealed that he’s pretty excited about it.

Now talking about his fees for ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’, the actor is reportedly the highest-paid actor this season. According to Siasat.com, Shiv Thakare is charging Rs 5-8 lakh per episode, whoa.

From 5 lakh per week to 5-8 lakh per episode, Shiv Thakare is only talking business right now. Till the finale week, Thakare reportedly made 95 lakh in Bigg Boss 16 house and by now, he’s already a ‘Crorepati’, we are sure.

And with Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, he’ll make 10-16 lakh weekly. Well, he totally deserves this for his hard work and dedication.

What are your thoughts on Shiv Thakare charging a bomb account for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, beating Priyanka Chahar Choudhary? Tell us in the space below.

