The Indian television industry has adapted quite a few Bollywood movies into serials in the past, and the viewers have liked them. Recently, they went a step ahead and created Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, which reminds the audience of the popular Hollywood series The Vampire Diaries. The fantasy drama stars two brothers – just like the Salvatore brothers in TVD – but instead of being vampires, they are werewolves. Also, they are in love with the same girl, a mortal.

Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal stars Reem Shaikh as Eisha, Karan Kundrra as Veer and Gashmeer Mahajani as Armaan. For all the TVD fans, Eisha will remind you of Elena, Veer of Damon, and Armaan of Stefan. The show is apparently not just inspired by the plot of the Hollywood series but has exactly the scenes and dialogues sometimes. A video on social media shows the comparison between the shows and netizens’ reactions is super funny. Scroll on to learn more.

In a recent video shared by an Instagram page called Tvdsvfx, the similarities between Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal and The Vampire Diaries were palpable. In the original scene, Elena and Damon had an argument where she called him arrogant, and he called her stupid. In the desi version, Karan Kundrra and Reem Shaikh had the same conversation and delivered the same dialogues, only, they translated them to Hindi.

Well, it seems the makers are hell-bent on making Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal relatable to The Vampire Diaries. The show definitely has definitely become a hot topic among the fans, and they cannot help but compare Karan Kundrra to Damon and Reem Shaikh to Elena. They bombarded the comment section of this post, and here’s what they said –

One wrote, “Cancel this show before they introduce us to Indian Klaus. PLEASE.”

Well, chances are the show will introduce more desi versions of TVD characters, including Klaus, Elijah, Enzo and more!

Another commented on Karan and wrote, “Plzz replace that Dinesh Salvatore 😭”

A user mentioned, “Bonnie in sab ko bhasm kar do 😭😭😭”

A person mentioned, “Bhai vervain fenk ke maaro is dinesh salvatore pr” For the unversed, vervain could impact vampires adversely in The Vampire Diaries.

Another netizens said, “Still if you ask them ki tvd se copy kia hai tab woh log bolenge ki its just a coincidence😂”

Take A Look:

Karan Kundrra recently talked about Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’s similarities with TVD and said, “If we had made an exact copy of The Vampire Diaries, why would anyone watch us? They might as well watch The Vampire Diaries again. It does look like the (international) show, that’s why people are comparing them,” as per Bollywoodmbd.

