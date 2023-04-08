Bigg Boss 16 finalist Piyanka Chahar Choudhary has been the talk of the town ever since she stepped inside the controversial house. During her stint, the actress made headlines for her strong leadership qualities and close friendship with Ankita Gupta. The reality show, which saw rapper MC Stand emerging as the winner, saw Priyanka and Shiv Thakare in the top 3. Soon after Bigg Boss 16 concluded, she made headlines for being a part of the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi which is all set to return with its 13th season.

For the past some time, the actress has been making headlines for confirming and then denying her participation in Rohit Shetty-hosted reality show. Earlier, Priyanka was in the news for her rumoured cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki and Salman Khan’s film too. However, she was quick to deny all the claims and set the record straight. While earlier strong rumours were abuzz that she’s all set to appear in KKK 13, she’s now making headlines for reportedly backing out from the show. Yes, you heard that right!

According to the latest media reports, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was very much a part of Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, but she has reportedly backed out. While the real reason behind her sudden exit is yet to be known by a source that reveals that she seems to chickened out. Scroll down to read more details.

A source close to the development revealed to ETimes, “It seems she chickened out. But if she has some other offer that according to her is as good and lucrative as ‘KKK’, she should have been clear with the makers. Maybe she was clear, but one thing is for sure, she has backed out.”

Earlier, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary made news when she accidentally revealed being a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Well, there’s no official confirmation on the same. We shall wait for the makers to announce the final list of contestants.

