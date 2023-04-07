Grab the popcorn and get ready for some serious action! Suniel Shetty’s Hunter-Tootega Nahi Todega is now streaming live on Amazon miniTV for free and fans can’t get enough! And if that wasn’t enough excitement, LaLiga just joined the party by using the show’s poster and tagline in a hilarious tribute to the Indian action hero. Before their big game against Barcelona, the Spanish football league had fans laughing with a twist on Suniel Shetty’s epic thriller series.

LaLiga just dropped the ultimate crossover of the year! Real Madrid’s midfield maestro Luka Modric has transformed into the ultimate action hero in a hilarious twist on Suniel‘s Hunter poster. The Spanish football league gave fans an epic transformation on their official Instagram account with the caption ‘Tootega Nahi… Todega ft. Luka Modric’. The poster also featured the Croatian midfielder as the ultimate Hunter!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Looks like Luka Modric has found his inner Hunter! The Real Madrid midfielder’s epic transformation into the Indian action hero in LaLiga’s tribute to Suniel Shetty’s series was nothing short of amazing. And, to make things even better, Modric’s team won the game against Barcelona with an incredible 4-0 scoreline. As if we needed any more proof that this Indian version of Luka Modric feat Suniel Shetty is an absolute hit with fans!

The action packed series backed with emotions has received great response from the audience and every character stands out. Along with Suniel Shetty, the series features Esha Deol as Divya (Freelance Journalist), and Rahul Dev as Police SHO Hooda in pivotal roles. The action-drama series, ‘Hunter Tootega Nahi, Todega,’ is streaming live, on Amazon miniTV exclusively for free, accessible with the click-of-a-button on Amazon’s shopping app, Fire TV, desktop.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LaLiga (@laliga)



Must Read: Is Delhi Metro Girl Rhythm Chanana Copying Uorfi Javed’s Bizzare Yet Bold Fashion? Breaks Her Silence By Saying “…Uorfi Ko Dekhne Ke Liye Instagram Download Kiya Tha”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News