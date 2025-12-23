After years of anticipation, Border 2 is finally gearing up for its big-screen arrival on January 23, 2026, and the buzz around the film keeps getting louder. The recently released teaser gave audiences their first glimpse of the war drama, featuring Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, and Varun Dhawan in key roles. Packed with intense visuals and patriotic undertones, the teaser instantly reminded fans why Border remains one of Bollywood’s most iconic war films.

As soon as the teaser dropped, comparisons between the new lineup and the original cast began flooding social media. For fans who grew up watching the 1997 classic, the biggest question was whether the sequel would acknowledge its roots. Turns out, there’s some exciting news on that front. Reports suggest that OG Border stars Akshaye Khanna, Suniel Shetty, and others are set to make special cameo appearances, adding a strong dose of nostalgia to the sequel.

Border 2 Major Cameo Appearances Reportedly Confirmed

According to an update from Mid-Day, the sequel to Border will be set against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan War. Furthermore, the source added that the original film will serve as a benchmark for Border 2.

The characters from the OG film and the new films will also cross paths at an event before the 1971 war begins. This idea will not only be great to bring Suniel Shetty and Ahan to the screens but also evoke a nostalgic feeling for the audience from the OG Border movie.

If the report turns out to be true, then Akshaye Khanna, Suniel Shetty, and others are expected to make a short appearance in Border 2.

Border 2: Major Stars Have Already Wrapped Key Scenes For Cameos

As per the report, the source further revealed that in November, Akshaye Khanna and Sudesh filmed their portions in Mumbai. Talking about Suniel Shetty, the star has been shooting for a new project in which he has a different look. This was why his part was shot with the help of green screen, and the makers will use special effects for his presence.

Additionally, the makers will use de-aging technology for all three actors to put them in their OG Border look and to make things more relevant to watch.

