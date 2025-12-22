Dhurandhar has created a tsunami at the box office and continues to shatter major records. With each passing day, the film is experiencing exponential growth and popularity. Now, fans are eagerly awaiting the sequel to the movie, scheduled for release in March 2026. The film faces competition from James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash, but it continues to dominate the silver screens.

However, many are still waiting for Dhurandhar’s OTT release to witness the action thriller from the comfort of their homes. A major update has finally arrived about the digital release of Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s latest blockbuster.

When & Where To Watch Dhurandhar On OTT?

Netflix has acquired the digital rights to Dhurandhar. This was also evident from the film’s opening in theaters, where the giant brand’s red logo appeared as the streaming partner.

Reports from 123telugu suggest that January 30, 2026, could be the potential date for the digital release of the movie. As of now, there has been no official announcement on the release from either the makers or the platform.

A film typically makes its digital debut eight weeks after its theatrical release. If Dhurandhar arrives on Netflix at the end of January 2026, it would be a great strategic move to generate more buzz for the second installment in March.

Watched the movie Dhurandhar! Absolute cinematic genius as far as Hindi Cinema and Spy-verse goes! No over the top monologues, no misplaced love story… Masculine, testosterone filled, with ZERO Islamophobia and ZERO Anti Muslim, entertainer! pic.twitter.com/hxWKEyZXjH — Omar Abbas Hyat | ഒമർ അബ്ബാസ് (@OmarAbbasHyat) December 12, 2025

Major Update On Dhurandhar’s Telugu version OTT release

The same source also added that the Telugu version of the film is expected to arrive simultaneously on Netflix along with the Hindi version. There is a significant demand from the audience to dub the movie in different languages.

It appears that Aditya Dhar and his team are already on their way to widespread success with Dhurandhar, featuring a Telugu dub, on Netflix.

#Dhurandhar is set to first release in TELUGU (dubbed) across 500 screens.

Planned Release Window: 20th December (mid-week strategy) 🔥💪 Telugu market has a huge, loyal theatrical audience — strong chance of solid collections if word of mouth clicks. If Telugu response turns… pic.twitter.com/Rj8AcZpckJ — Ravi Chaudhary (@BURN4DESIRE1) December 22, 2025

