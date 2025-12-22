Dhurandhar 2 has already secured its place among the most anticipated films of 2026. Following the success of the first part, fans have been eagerly awaiting updates on the sequel’s release. Along with Bollywood fans, Telugu audiences are also eager to know when the film will arrive in theaters.

Telugu Theatrical Release Date Of Dhurandhar 2

According to a Deccan Chronicle report, the Telugu version of Dhurandhar 2 is set to release on the same day as its Hindi premiere, on March 19, 2026. There will be no delay between the Hindi and Telugu releases.

#Exclusive ✅#Dhurandhar2 Telugu version is set to release on March 19, the same day as the Hindi version.✅ Earlier, the makers had a plan of Telugu release for #Dhurandhar on Dec 19, but the idea was dropped after distributor feedback. A large section of Telugu audiences,… pic.twitter.com/uGyV6lQTzd — Always Bollywood (@AlwaysBollywood) December 22, 2025

Earlier this year, the makers planned a Telugu release for the first Dhurandhar movie on December 19. That idea was later dropped. Distributors believed that many Telugu viewers preferred watching the original Hindi version because it was released earlier. Based on this feedback, the team changed their plans.

As a result, Dhurandhar 2 will have a clean theatrical release to rectify the date mismatch for the first movie. Both Hindi and Telugu versions will hit screens together on March 19, 2026.

Strong Box Office Performance Of Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar was released on December 5, 2025. The film received mostly positive reviews. Its box office run has been very strong as well, with a total net collection of ₹ 579.20 crore. On the third Sunday, December 21, it collected 40.30 crore. This was higher than its opening day figure of 28.6 crore.

The weekly numbers were impressive as well. Week one ended at 218 crore. Week two brought in 261.5 crore. By the end of day 17, the total stood at 579.20 crore.

The film is directed by Aditya Dhar. It stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. The story follows a long-running intelligence mission set in Karachi by a disguised Indian operative.

Check out the trailer of the Dhurandhar movie below:

