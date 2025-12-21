Revolver Rita grabbed attention the moment it hit theaters on November 28, 2025. Keerthy Suresh’s only Tamil release of the year stood out for its bold blend of crime, dark humor, and family drama. While JK Chandru’s directorial received mixed reviews, it never slipped out of the spotlight—and now, all eyes are on its much-awaited OTT release.

The buzz around Revolver Rita has only grown since its theatrical run, especially among viewers who skipped it in cinemas. With its quirky premise, unpredictable turns, and Keerthy Suresh in a refreshingly different avatar, the film has been widely discussed on social media. Naturally, the big question now is when and where audiences can finally stream it online.

When & Where To Watch Revolver Rita?

Revolver Rita will start streaming on Netflix from December 26, 2025. The digital rights were secured much earlier, even before the film premiered in theaters. The announcement post on Instagram reads, “Rita becomes Revolver Rita if you mess with her family. 🔫😎 Watch Revolver Rita on Netflix out 26 December in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.”

The movie will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. This multilingual release will help the film reach more viewers. It also comes as good news for those who missed it in cinemas.

More About Revolver Rita

The story revolves around Rita, a strong woman living in Pondicherry. She takes care of her mother, Chellamma, and her two sisters. Their life is simple and quiet at first. Everything changes during a family celebration. A drunk gangster named Dracula Pandian crashes the party. He dies by accident, turning the family’s world upside down.

Rita and her family try to hide the truth. At the same time, danger keeps closing in. They face threats from Dracula Pandian’s son Bobby, his brother Cheetah, a corrupt police officer, and a rival gangster named Reddy. The film mixes suspense with dark humour. It illustrates how an ordinary family responds to extreme pressure.

Though Revolver Rita had a slow run at the box office, it stayed in discussion for its concept and Keerthy Suresh’s performance. With its Netflix release now confirmed, the film is expected to find a new audience online.

Check out the trailer of Revolver Rita below:

