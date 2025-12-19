The Telugu romantic drama Raju Weds Rambai has made its digital debut following a successful theatrical run. After premiering in cinemas on November 21, 2025, and emerging as a sleeper hit at the box office, the film is now available to stream online, offering audiences another chance to enjoy this heartfelt rural love story from the comfort of their own homes.

Raju Weds Rambai OTT Release Date & Where To Watch?

Raju Weds Rambai has been released on OTT starting December 18, 2025, exclusively on the ETV Win streaming platform. The digital release includes an extended cut of the film, featuring additional scenes and enhanced audiovisual quality. It is presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for an immersive viewing experience.

ETV Win acquired the film’s OTT rights. The streamer also backed the project as a presenting partner, making it accessible across India and beyond through its platform. Viewers will need an active subscription to ETV Win Premium Plus to stream the movie online.

In theatrical manners, Raju Weds Rambai was notably positive for a small-budget film, earning over ₹21 crore at the box office. It was an impressive figure for a rustic romantic drama. Its emotional storytelling, relatable characters, and authentic village milieu struck a chord with audiences, contributing to its wider OTT appeal.

Because the film’s OTT debut follows closely on the heels of its theatrical success, it represents a growing trend of regional cinema finding extended life online. It is particularly for stories that blend cultural authenticity with universal emotions. Raju Weds Rambai now brings its rural romance to a broader, digital audience, reinforcing the expanding role of OTT platforms in showcasing diverse Indian films.

Raju Weds Rambai Film Overview: Plot & Cast

Directed by Saailu Kaampati and produced by Venu Udugula and Rahul Mopidevi, Raju Weds Rambai stars Akhil Raj Uddemari and Tejaswini Rao in the lead roles. The supporting cast includes Chaitu Jonnalagadda, Anitha Chowdary, Shivaji Raja, and Kavitha Srirangam.

The story, set in a rural backdrop, follows Raju, a young man who plays in his family’s traditional band troupe, and Rambai, the spirited daughter of a government hospital compounder. When the two fall deeply in love, their relationship faces resistance from Rambai’s father, whose rigid views on honor and marriage create significant conflict. The film explores themes of love, societal pressure, ego, and redemption in a grounded, emotional narrative.

The digital premiere on ETV Win comes less than a month after the theatrical release. Hence, it will allow the film to maintain its momentum and reach viewers who may have missed it in cinemas. The extended cut, with added scenes, offers an enhanced experience compared to the theatrical version. This will make the OTT release attractive even for fans who saw the movie in theaters.

