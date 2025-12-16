Telugu rural romance Raju Weds Rambai has performed exceedingly well at the box office and still refuses to surrender. In 25 days, the film has managed to come very close to the 20 crore mark. However, now that it is earning in lakhs, there is not much scope for a huge jump, but the film is very close to another milestone!

All Set For The Last Milestone

Directed by Saailu Kaampati, the film is all set for its last milestone! It is all set to beat the profits of the second most profitable Hindi film of 2025 – Saiyaara! Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s film churned out 650% profit at the box office, but it might soon get overruled by the Telugu romance!

Raju Weds Rambai Box Office Day 25

On the 25th day, the fourth Monday, December 15, Raju Weds Rambai earned 16 lakh at the box office, not much of a drop from the fourth Sunday, which earned 17 lakh. In fact, during the fourth weekend, the film earned 69 lakh at the box office.

Check out the box office collection of the Telugu rural romance at the box office (India Net Collections).

Week 1: 10.4 crore

Week 2: 4.35 crore

Week 3: 2.75 crore

Day 22: 22 lakh

Day 23: 30 lakh

Day 24: 17 lakh

Day 25: 16 lakh

Total: 18.08 crore

Budget & Profit

Mounted on a budget of only 2.5 crore, Raju Weds Rambai has managed to churn out a profit of 623.2% at the box office. It is the second most profitable Telugu film of the year, after Little Hearts.

Raju Weds Rambai Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the film at the box office after 25 days.

India Net Collection: 18.08 crore

India Gross Collection: 21.33 crore

Budget: 2.5 crore

Profit: 623.2%

Overseas Gross Collection: 0.75 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 22.08 crore

Verdict: Super Hit

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

