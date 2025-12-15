Dhurandhar is truly unleashing madness at the box office. Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal starrer is the fastest Bollywood film of 2025 to enter the 300 crore club. It has now recorded the highest second Sunday in the history of Hindi cinema, and broken 5 new records in India. Scroll below for the day 10 domestic report!

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 10

According to the official figures, Dhurandhar added 58.20 crores to the kitty on day 10. It is the #1 choice of the audience and is witnessing a never-before-seen run in Bollywood. It surpassed Pushpa 2‘s 54 crores to record the highest second Sunday in the history of Hindi cinema. The second weekend collections have landed at a whopping 146.60 crores.

Ranveer Singh has set new benchmarks for himself, registering his highest single-day collection of all time. The cumulative total of Dhurandhar at the Indian box office stands at 364.60 crores net after 10 days. The Bollywood spy action thriller is mounted at a budget of 225 crores. It has registered profits of 62% and gained the plus verdict!

Here’s the day-wise box office breakdown at the Indian box office (net collection):

Week 1: 218 crores

Weekend 2: 146.60 crores

Total: 364.60 crores

Registers 6 new records!

The record-breaking spree continues for Dhurandhar at the domestic box office. With a spectacular second Sunday, Aditya Dhar’s directorial has clocked 6 new records in India:

Highest single-day collection of all time for Ranveer Singh (58.20 crores). Highest second Sunday in the history of Hindi cinema, surpassing Pushpa 2’s 54 crores. Surpasses Chhaava (140.72 crores) to clock the biggest second weekend of Bollywood in 2025. Highest second weekend of all time in Hindi cinema. Beats Saiyaara (337.69 crores) to emerge as the 2nd highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. Leaves behind Kabir Singh (278.24 crores), now the 3rd highest adult grosser in Indian cinema.

Dhurandhar Box Office Summary Day 10

Budget: 225 crores

India net: 364.60 crores

India gross: 430.22 crores

ROI: 62%

Verdict: Plus

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar vs Chhaava Box Office: Bye Bye Vicky Kaushal’s Blockbuster, #1 Bollywood Grosser Of 2025 Underway?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News