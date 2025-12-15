Bollywood began 2025 with a bang as Chhaava enjoyed an 80-day glorious run at the box office. The year is ending with another banger as Dhurandhar is on track to surpass Vicky Kaushal’s blockbuster. Ranveer Singh & Aditya Dhar’s collaboration is a massive success, set to rule again on the second Monday. Scroll below for the day 11 advance booking update!

Dhurandhar Box Office Day 11 Advance Booking

Most Bollywood films of 2025 have failed to bring in such massive pre-sales collections even on their opening day. Dhurandhar is yet again unleashing madness, as it has registered advance booking worth 8.47 crore gross on its second Monday. A total of 3.32 lakh tickets have been sold across the nation.

At the national cinema chains, Aditya Dhar’s directorial has made ticket sales of 1.62 lakhs. It sold 80K tickets at PVR cinemas, 54K at INOX, while the remaining 28K were at Cinepolis.

Highest second Monday in Hindi cinema loading!

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 registered the highest second Monday in Hindi cinema, accumulating 20.50 crores. The top 3 also include Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2 and Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai.

The Bollywood spy action thriller is set to rewrite history yet again as it is predicted to comfortably cross the 20 crore mark on its day 11. Ranveer Singh is all set to topple Allu Arjun and Salman Khan! The word-of-mouth is fantastic and growing with each passing day. It has received an impressive rating of 8.6 on IMDb from over 77,000 users, drawing more attention. Despite a regular working Monday, Aditya Dhar‘s directorial has sold 23.7K tickets in the last 24 hours on BookMyShow. Unreal, unstoppable!

Take a look at the top 3 highest second Mondays in Bollywood/ Hindi cinema (India net collection):

Pushpa 2: 20.50 crores Stree 2: 20.20 crores Tiger Zinda Hai: 18.04 crores

