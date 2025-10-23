Thamma’s ending has left the audience buzzing about the future of Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. At the end of the movie, a monstrous version of Sarkata appeared in Vetaal’s prison and fled with Yakshasan.

However, the appearance of Sarkata comes as a big surprise to everyone, especially after the ending and post-credit scene of Stree 2. In this article, let’s revisit the ending of Stree 2 and the post-credit scene, along with the question: whether Sarkata is still alive in Thamma?

Revisiting Stree 2 Ending & Post-Credit Scene

Stree 2 ended with the victory of Shraddha Kapoor’s character, as she defeated Sarkata with the help of her mother, Stree’s powers, and assistance from Vicky, i.e, Rajkummar Rao’s character.

The team managed to throw Sarkata in a pool full of lava, which eventually burned his entire body. Later, in the post-credit scene, Akshay Kumar’s character was seen drinking from a lava pot, which appeared to be the same lava in which Sarkata was thrown at the end.

On the other hand, sarkata’s descendant played by #AkshayKumar has inherited his powers.. Though it’s not shown who passed down the pot to akshay, it is said that no one can see munjya other than those who are related to him. So it could be possible..

Is Sarkata From Stree 2 Back In Thamma, Or Is It Akshay Kumar’s Evil Character?

One of the major debates among the audience after watching Thamma is whether the Sarkata is the new version of Akshay Kumar after drinking from the lava pot, or if it is the same Sarkata who was already killed in Stree 2.

With the lava-structured body of Sarkata in Thamma, it seems that he somehow survived despite facing defeat in the second installment of Stree. Also, with the gigantic size of the body, it’s unlikely that Akshay Kumar was behind Sarkata’s new version in Maddock’s latest film.

The original Sarkata likely resurfaced with its modified version, which is stronger than before. However, Akshay Kumar’s character could probably have played a crucial role in Sarkata’s resurgence.

Additionally, Akshay’s character could be the mastermind and the controlling power behind the lava monster. He might have ordered him to free Yakshasan from Vetaal to form an evil army force.

