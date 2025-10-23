Spoiler Alert: This article contains major spoilers from Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Thamma.

Thamma has proven to be another blockbuster addition to the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. As reported earlier, the film opened to a massive 25.11 crore on the first day, marking the biggest solo opening of Ayushmann Khurrana. However, now the question arises: what’s next for the MHCU after the latest bloody love story?

Aneet Padda’s Shakti Shalini Officially Set To Take MHCU Forward

After Thamma, the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe will present Shakti Shalini. As fans flocked to the theatres to watch Thamma, Maddock Films unveiled the promo of Shakti Shalini on the big screens. The video package confirmed that Saiyaara star Aneet Padda will be part of the cast and play the titular role. The film will be released in theaters on December 24, 2026, and will be part of MHCU’s next chapter.

shakti unleashed 24 dec 2026…shakti shalini starring aneet padda 😭🤌 pic.twitter.com/zYVFuAepTz — ^-^ (@krishvaanicore) October 21, 2025

Will Ayushmann Khurrana’s Alok/Thamma Appear In Bhediya 2?

In addition to Shakti Shalini, the MHCU is also working on Chamunda. Furthermore, the sequel to Bhediya is also set to unfold in the coming years. With the development between Vetaal and Bhediya in Thamma, it’s highly likely that after Thamma, Ayushmaan Khurrana’s Vampire character, will appear next in Bhediya 2.

Even in the end credit scenes of Maddock’s latest film, Bhediya jumped into the territory of Vetaals, giving a massive hint that he will engage in a war with them in Bhediya 2. As Alok is the new Thamma, he has the duty to protect the Vetaal.

This makes it evident that a fight between Alok and Bhediya will unfold in Bhediya 2, further expanding the MHC Universe. Additionally, the newest Thamma requires Bhediya’s blood to enhance his power and halt Yakshasan, which will play a crucial role in escalating their feud.

BHEDIYA VS ALOK (Betal) is CINEMA AT IT’S FINEST !! #VarunDhawan fans are in for a treat like NEVER BEFORE… pic.twitter.com/CIUUEeNilB — ZeMo 2.0 (@ZeMoReturn) October 21, 2025

Sarkata & Yakshasan Sets The Stage For Pehla Mahayudh

The conclusion of the Maddock Supernatural Universe will happen with Pehla Mahayudh and Doosara Mahayudh in 2028. With Sarkata and Yakshasan seemingly allying at the end of Thamma, the MHCU appears to hint that the evil side is already preparing for the endgame.

In the upcoming installments of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, the evil forces and the heroic side will contest each other. As of now, this is the future of MHCU following Thamma. It remains to be seen what development Shakti Shalini will bring to this Saga.

Thamma will appear in Bhediya 2 and it’s all a build up towards Pehla Mahayudh and Doosra Mahayudh which will be the Grand Finale a-la Avengers Infinity War and Avengers Endgame. — Nikhil Ram (@Nikhil_Rams) October 22, 2025

Other Upcoming Films In The Maddock Horror Comedy Universe

The Maddocks’ Supernatural Universe is already set to feature a spin-off. It has been announced that the character of Stree, played by Shraddha Kapoor, will be featured in an animated prequel film, Chhoti Stree, which is set to hit theaters six months before the release of Stree 3.

Furthermore, the animated film will end with a scene from Stree 3. Going forward, the universe will witness Chamunda, Stree 3, and Maha Munjya alongside Shakti Shalini and Bhediya 2 before Pehla and Doosara Mahayudh. The Maddock Horror Comedy Universe is set to end with the final two films.

