The trailer of Amarjit Singh Saron’s directorial Ikk Kudi is out now. Starring Shehnaaz Gill in the leading role, the Punjabi comedy drama revolves around the concept of arranged marriage. It’s high on the relatability factor yet entertaining, striking the right chords with the audience. Scroll below for our detailed trailer review.

Decoding the Ikk Kudi trailer

The two-minute and 48-second trailer begins with the tale of two generations. Shehnaaz Gill plays Simmi, a woman searching for her life partner via arranged marriage. While she finds an ideal match, she isn’t convinced and embarks on the quest to unravel his background. The story takes an interesting turn as she breaks societal norms in search of a man with desired qualities, compatibility, and other factors.

Ikk Kudi Trailer Review

What strikes a chord is the relatability factor. Women in today’s generation look for a “caring, daring, loving partner” who is equally involved in household chores like cooking, plus cares about their family. There’s a sequence where Shehnaaz Gill smiles, and her family mistakes it as a “yes” to the match. Another scene features a male friend hugging her, hoping their friendship will turn into something romantic.

It’s a blend of fun, emotion, and thrill, making it a family entertainer worthy of watching on the big screens. For me, the highlight was the progressive storytelling: how Shehnaaz Gill, aka Simmi’s family, supports her and gets involved to help her seek clarity before she makes one of the biggest decisions of her life.

The cinematography and direction create the right impression. Shehnaaz Gill feels her natural self, while the supporting cast also looks promising! The music is appealing, especially the song Khhand Laagdi is already a chartbuster among the audience.

All in all, the Ikk Kudi trailer passes the test for me, and I can’t wait to see what director Amarjit Singh Saron has in store with his light-hearted comedy with a strong, relatable message.

More about Ikk Kudi

Ikk Kudi is releasing in theatres worldwide on October 31, 2025. The ensemble cast features Shehnaaz Gill, Gurjazz, Juss, Udaybir Sandhu, Nirmal Rishi, Sukhi Chahal, Gurinder Makna, Gurdial Paras, Harby Sangha, Balwinder Bullet, Neha Dayal, Nikita Grover, Jass Dhillon, Vishu Uppal, Gurpreet Singh, and Baljinder Dara Puri.

It is produced by Raaya Picturez, Shehnaaz Gill productions & Amor films. The Punjabi comedy will be distributed by Dharma Productions worldwide.

